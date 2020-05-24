Menu
Crime

Police nab alleged vacuum cleaner bandit

by Luke Mortimer
24th May 2020 7:42 PM
A MAN has been charged with stealing a vacuum cleaner after a bizarre break-in at a Tweed Heads home.

Tweed Byron Police allege the 34-year-old Tregear man stole a Honda Civic sedan from Enid St at Tweed Heads.

Police believe the Sydney man then broke into a home at an undisclosed location on Wednesday and made off with cash, sunglasses, a jewellery box with items inside and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

A Dyson vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Tweed Heads home, among other items. Police allege a Sydney man is responsible.
Officers launched an investigation and arrested the man at a Tweed Heads shopping centre about 2.50pm yesterday.

He has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, aggravated breaking, entering and stealing and another charge of breaking, entering and stealing.

The man is also accused of stealing from a motor vehicle and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Originally published as Police nab alleged vacuum cleaner bandit

