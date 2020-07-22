Police nab ‘concerning’ number of high-range drink drivers

Noosa Police charged a number of drivers for drink driving over the weekend, some as much as five times over the limit.

A number of drivers were charged with being under the influence, some as high as five times the legal blood alcohol limit, in what was a busy weekend for Noosa police.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll confirmed almost 300 random breath tests were taken over the weekend, netting seven drink drivers.

“Most concerning is the high blood alcohol concentrations of some of those charged,” he said.

A 35-year-old Sunshine Beach man was intercepted by police given his manner of driving in Tewantin.

After being breathalysed, he was charged with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.270 per cent, over five times the legal limit.

A 63-year-old Noosa Heads woman was charged with a BAC of 0.216 per cent after being intercepted by police in a random breath test on Weyba Way in Noosa Heads.

A 36 year old Tewantin woman was charged with a BAC of 0.217 per cent after being intercepted on Outlook Dr, Tewantin.

All are appearing in the Noosa Magistrates Court in coming weeks.

Police are also responding to ongoing complaints of hooning vehicles, particularly in the Noosa Eumundi Rd area.

Twenty-seven infringement notices have been issued in the past week as part of ongoing traffic enforcement patrols to target this issue.