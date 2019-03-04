Nationwide manhunt after brazen murder

Two brothers and a third man are believed to have been involved in a brazen shooting at a packed boxing match in Melbourne on Friday night that left one man dead and two others fighting for life.

A nationwide manhunt is underway for Abdullah El Nasher, 27, Ali El Nasher, 28, and Mikhael Myko, 25, after the trio stormed the Melbourne Pavilion about 10pm and started spraying bullets.

A 30-year-old man from Craigieburn was shot and died at the scene. Two other victims, including a 34-year-old man from Lalor and a 32-year-old man from Craigiburn, were both taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Lalor man remains in a critical condition.

Ali El Nasher.

Mikhael Myko is one of three men wanted over a shooting murder in Melbourne on Friday.

The shooting took place at the 700-seat venue in Kensington, 4km northwest of the Melbourne CBD.

Inside the crowd were members of the well-known Haddara family, underworld figure Mick Gatto and ex-Bandidos bikie Toby Mitchell.

They were there to watch WBA Oceania cruiserweight title fight when police say an argument started and shots were fired in the foyer and in the street.

Detective Sergeant Sol Solomon from the Homicide Squad told reporters officers were "extremely disturbed" by the brazen nature of the attack.

"An incident occurred out the front of the club, whereby three of the victims were shot," he said.

Three people were shot at Melbourne Pavilion on Friday night after an argument broke out. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

"One was killed at the scene out the front of the Pavilion club, and two others were shot.

One was shot inside the foyer of the club. A third victim received a gunshot wound.

He said there were "quite a number of shots" fired and police believed it was a targeted attack.

They have not ruled out links to bikie activity and are going through CCTV footage from the street and from inside the venue to determine the exact sequence of events.

"At this point in time, we have not identified a motive, however the information we have gleaned so far makes us confident this was a targeted attack," Detective Solomon said.

"At the moment, the crime scene is still being processed, investigations are continuing and I would like to make an appeal to the public for anybody who might know something about this incident. Anybody at the club at the time should come forward or contact their nearest police station."

Mick Gatto is seen outside Melbourne Pavilion prior to collecting his car in Kensington, Melbourne, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Picture: James Ross/AAP

The seven-bout card was headlined by the fight between Kane Watts and Jayden Joseph. The other feature event on the card included Junlong Zhang from China, a heavyweight boxer with a 19-0 record.

The Melbourne Pavilion, on Racecourse Road, has a capacity to seat 700 people. Police said it was full at the time of the shooting.

Officers who arrived at the scene shortly after 10pm taped off the area and escorted patrons out slowly. They attempted to speak with as many attendees as possible.

On Sunday afternoon, Victoria Police issued a statement naming the three men wanted over the shooting.

Police raided the suspects' homes but were unable to locate them.

Anyone who spots the men should phone triple-0 and not approach them, police have said. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.