Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
News

MISSING: Police need help to find Fraser Coast teen

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Maryborough.

The girl was last seen by family at a Maryborough house on June 7.

She has not contacted family since and police hold concerns for her safety.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she has connections with the Mount Isa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough missing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist attraction back on track after closure

        premium_icon Tourist attraction back on track after closure

        Business A historic tourist attraction will begin to chug on once again after coronavirus restrictions forced it to close.

        Price freeze as businesses struggle through pandemic

        premium_icon Price freeze as businesses struggle through pandemic

        News A water utility company is freezing all prices for the next year to support...

        Red and yellow return: Where it’s safe to swim again

        premium_icon Red and yellow return: Where it’s safe to swim again

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland has acted as the state continues to lift COVID-19...

        Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        premium_icon Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        Property An interstate investor has snapped up an industrial warehouse occupied by a...