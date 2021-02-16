Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been taken to hospital with chest wounds after he was allegedly stabbed at a major Cairns shopping centre.
A police officer has been taken to hospital with chest wounds after he was allegedly stabbed at a major Cairns shopping centre.
Crime

Police officer allegedly stabbed at shopping centre

by Grace Mason
16th Feb 2021 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been taken to hospital with chest wounds after he was allegedly stabbed at a Cairns shopping centre.

The officer, a 50-year-old male, was originally transported to hospital in a serious condition, but a Queensland Health condition confirmed his condition was now stable.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to Cairns Central about 2.18pm following reports of an alleged wounding.

Police at Cairns Central shopping centre where a police officer has been seriously injured in an alleged stabbing. PHOTO: Brendan Radke
Police at Cairns Central shopping centre where a police officer has been seriously injured in an alleged stabbing. PHOTO: Brendan Radke

MORE NEWS

Alleged Cairns crime joyride after fatal crash

Stark warning to FNQ women as crime spikes

Push to ban jet skiers from croc country

It is alleged the stabbing occurred on the top floor at the northern end of the shopping centre near Coles.

The spokesman said a person who is allegedly linked to the incident had been taken into custody at the Bungalow Hotel.

A man is now in custody and is assisting police.

It comes just a few weeks after a woman was allegedly carjacked in the carpark at Cairns Central.

Originally published as Police officer allegedly stabbed at Cairns shopping centre

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young Coolum coach ‘super confident’ of big season

        Premium Content Young Coolum coach ‘super confident’ of big season

        Soccer Coolum coach Zac Woolfield has set some bold goals for the year ahead as he laps up the early highs and lows of a historic step into senior coaching.

        Police officers seriously injured during ‘violent’ arrests

        Premium Content Police officers seriously injured during ‘violent’ arrests

        News One suffers broken wrist, another suffers broken shoulder

        Noosa CEO rejects council party house ‘cops’

        Premium Content Noosa CEO rejects council party house ‘cops’

        Council News CEO says council should act against party house impacts

        Tour guide drives home brewery business advantage

        Premium Content Tour guide drives home brewery business advantage

        Business Brewery tour boss and his team have enjoyed researching best route