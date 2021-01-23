Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
Crime

Police officer charged over child sex abuse material

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 10:01 AM

A NSW police officer, attached to a specialist command, has been charged after allegedly accessing child abuse material online.

Officers stopped the 48-year-old sergeant's car about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon before arresting him.

He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material and not keeping a firearm safely.

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The officer has been suspended from duty.

Originally published as Police officer charged over child porn

child exploitation material charge crime nsw police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        Premium Content Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        News More than 100 citizens have been honoured at the annual Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards.

        Olympic bid remains strong despite rumours of Japanese takeover

        Premium Content Olympic bid remains strong despite rumours of Japanese...

        News Olympic bid remains strong despite concerns of a japanese takeover

        Who’s who in the hills: Hinterland’s most influential

        Premium Content Who’s who in the hills: Hinterland’s most influential

        News If you step away from the beaches to head inland you’ll find the beating heart of...

        Warning issued to beachgoers ahead of long weekend

        Premium Content Warning issued to beachgoers ahead of long weekend

        News Beachgoers warned not to drink and swim this Australia Day long weekend