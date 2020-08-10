Injured police officer flown to Brisbane after serious crash

UPDATE 11.22AM: A police officer has been flown to Brisbane after suffering serious facial injuries responding to a crash at the weekend.

The 53-year-old senior constable crashed his police motorcycle on Mount Charlton Rd when responding to a separate crash on the same road about 2.15pm Sunday.

Police said the officer suffered serious facial injuries and was flown to Brisbane for further treatment.

Emergency services were responding to reports a Toyota Prado had crashed off Mount Charlton Rd at Mount Charlton, with two adults and two children inside.

One of the children was transported to Townsville Hospital for further treatment

Investigations are continuing.

INITIAL: A POLICE officer called to a serious car crash has ended up in hospital.

The man was responding to an incident on in Mount Charlton where a car went down an embankment and was reportedly suspended in a tree on Sunday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the car went off the road about 2pm after it missed the bend at Brodies Rd, near Ballantyne's Strawberry Farm.

There were two adults and two children inside.

One of the police officers responding to the incident crashed into a barbed wire fence on Calen Mount Charlton Rd about 2.19pm as they drove to the scene.

The officer suffered arm and facial injuries and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The two adults and two children were also taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.