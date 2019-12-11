Police officer quits after on-duty sex with abuse victim

A female police officer has resigned after she had sex with an abuse victim while on duty.

PC Andrea Griffiths, 44, began a relationship with the victim after being assigned to look after him in 2015.

She was set to be sacked, however resigned on the morning of the misconduct hearing in North Wales - saying she deeply regrets her actions with the man.

A panel heard she had sex with the "vulnerable" man both on and off duty, but the officer claims they only slept together once, The Sunreports.

"She developed an inappropriate personal relationship with a vulnerable male who she was responsible for in 2015," North Wales Police presenting officer Amy Clarke said.

"Miss Griffiths was tasked with being liaison officer and engaged in sexual activity with him.

"She agreed further that sexual activity happened on duty."

PC Andrea Griffiths had sex with the man on and off duty.

MAN WAS 'VULNERABLE VICTIM OF SEX CRIME'

PC Griffiths admitted gross misconduct at the hearing at North Wales Police headquarters in the UK.

A statement from PC Griffiths said: "I recognise I shouldn't have had sexual contact with Mr X on June 29, 2015. I accept gross misconduct and deeply regret that it happened.

"To avoid further embarrassment to everyone I have resigned forthwith from North Wales Police."

Panel chair Susan Davies added: "PC Griffiths knew of Mr X's personal and medical issues while she took part in that sexual activity whilst on duty.

She resigned from North Wales Police on the eve of her misconduct hearing.

"She breached standards of honesty and integrity, specifically integrity. She behaved in way that was discreditable to North Wales Police.

"We found that conduct so serious that dismissal would be justified and therefore amounts to gross misconduct."

