Menu
Login
News

Cops injured in Royal motorcade smash

One of the motorbikes at the crash scene
One of the motorbikes at the crash scene
by Tanya Westthorp

TWO police officers have been hospitalised after crashing at high speed while escorting the Royal motorcade on the Gold Coast tonight.

Police sources confirmed the two officers were riding motorcycles as part of the motorcade escorting Prince Charles and Camilla to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony when they collided â€˜at speedâ€™ on the Gold Coast Highway at Southport at 7.30pm.

Officers at the scene after the smash
Officers at the scene after the smash

A 27-year-old male police officer was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second male police officer aged 42, was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The families of the injured officers were notified of the incident.

It is understood one of the motorcycles was written off in the smash.

No one else was injured and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The motorcycles on Gold Coast Highway at Southport
The motorcycles on Gold Coast Highway at Southport

Related Items

Topics:  commonwealth games crash opening ceremony police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Meet the Noosa authors at book launch at Wallace House on Friday

Noosa's brave Billy a true Anzac

The Battle of Passchendaele was a bloody and muddy nightmare. Inset: Lance Corporal Bill Bauer..

Shedding light on the fallen

Memories of river bliss for Noosa's amazing Grace

MILESTONE: A 100 years old but still very young at heart is Grace Smerdon.

Grace turns 100

Dennis takes beach art inland

Master sand sculptor Dennis Massoud on Mooloolaba Beach.

Festival has a sandy edge

Local Partners