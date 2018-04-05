Cops injured in Royal motorcade smash

TWO police officers have been hospitalised after crashing at high speed while escorting the Royal motorcade on the Gold Coast tonight.
Police sources confirmed the two officers were riding motorcycles as part of the motorcade escorting Prince Charles and Camilla to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony when they collided â€˜at speedâ€™ on the Gold Coast Highway at Southport at 7.30pm.
A 27-year-old male police officer was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A second male police officer aged 42, was transported to hospital as a precaution.
The families of the injured officers were notified of the incident.
It is understood one of the motorcycles was written off in the smash.
No one else was injured and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
