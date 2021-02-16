Police officers seriously injured during ‘violent’ arrests

Noosa Heads Police Station officer in charge Ben Carroll said two officers had been injured on duty during “violent arrests” in the past two days. Picture: File

Noosa Heads Police Station officer in charge Ben Carroll said two officers had been injured on duty during “violent arrests” in the past two days. Picture: File

A police officer struck his head on the ground and broke his wrist while another has suffered a broken shoulder during separate, "violent" arrests in Noosa in the past two days.

Noosa Heads Police Station officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said one officer was undergoing treatment for a broken shoulder after an arrest in Noosa on Monday.

Senior Sergeant Carroll said officers were responding to concerns from the public about a domestic violence incident between a male and a female at the Noosa Heads Surf Lifesaving Club carpark.

Coast mum pulls neighbour to ground by hair, kicks her

Drunk man's racial attack outside Hungry Jack's

"During questioning police conducted a search of a vehicle, allegedly finding dangerous drugs and other drug-related paraphernalia," he said.

"Police also located a machete, two large knives and black gel blaster pistol within the vehicle.

"A struggle ensued before officers managed to handcuff the male."

During the struggle a 35-year-old male officer was injured, breaking his shoulder.

The 35-year-old Hervey Bay man was arrested on a number of offences including obstruct police, possess property suspected of use in the commission of a drug offences, possess a knife in a public place and possess property suspected of proceeds of a drug offence.

He is due to appear in the Noosa Heads Magistrates Court on March 23.

Two Noosa Heads police officers have been left with serious injuries following separate arrests on Cooroy and Noosa in the past two days. Picture: File

Sen-Sgt Carroll said a second officer struck his head on the ground, injuring his elbow and breaking his wrist during a separate, "violent" arrest on Sunday.

The 42-year-old officer was working alone on Maple St in Cooroy when he intercepted a suspect car.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said the driver became evasive when questioned and allegedly provided a false name.

Proposed retail project to address 'historical shortfall'

Construction to start soon on new skate park

"The officer managed to establish the identity of the male, with checks revealing the male was wanted on multiple warrants, including a Return to Prison warrant, along with being a suspect wanted in relation to a number of criminal matters," Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

"When advised he was under arrest police will allege the male attempted to flee.

"A violent struggle ensued, with the officer and male falling to the ground resulting in the officer striking his head on the ground, injuring his elbow and breaking his wrist."

Sen-Sgt Carroll said the officer managed to use capsicum spray on the man and called for urgent assistance.

He said the man was restrained until back up arrived and he was taken into custody.

Andrew Leonard Vernon, 32, appeared before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday charged with serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm while adversely affected in public possess a knife in a public place, contravene direction or requirement of police, driving without a licence and fail to appear.

He also faced one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and one of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

He was remanded in custody and his matters were adjourned to March 11.

Mr Vernon appeared in the court again on Tuesday on two charges of stealing which were adjourned to March 1.

He also faced further charges including producing, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

They were adjourned to April 16.