Menu
Login
News

Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

29th Jan 2019 10:20 AM | Updated: 1:24 PM

POLICE are pleading with people facing depression or a "personal crisis" to reach out for help, after North Coast officers saved the life of one man yesterday.

Tweed Heads police received calls from concerned members of public about a person they were "significantly" worried about.

"Police attended a location in Pottsville, to find a a person attempting suicide in a car," Tweed-Byron Police District reported on their Facebook page.

"The car doors were locked and windows up.

"Police officers smashed the car windows and removed the person before providing first aid and the ambulance attended."

"The person was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

"If you are thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis help is available.

"If your struggling with some tough emotions or feeling lonely, don't hesitate to call.

"No one needs to face their problems alone."

Contact Lifeline Australia on 131114.

editors picks lifeline suicide tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Iconic Noosa surf shop closes

    Iconic Noosa surf shop closes

    News Noosa's own Golden Breed has closed its doors with the iconic beach shack earmarked for redevelopment

    Students return for first day of school

    Students return for first day of school

    News Classes resume today for school students across the Noosa region

    Surf campaign aimed at men

    Surf campaign aimed at men

    News Horror drowning statistics prompt new beach safety campaign

    Last dance at the old surf club

    Last dance at the old surf club

    News Claptomaniacs to play last surf club gig