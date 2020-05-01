Police on standby this long weekend as restrictions ease

Police will conduct patrols at popular public places in Noosa this long weekend as some coronavirus restrictions ease. Photo Lachie Millard

NOOSA police officers will conduct extra patrols across the region this May long weekend to monitor community compliance despite the lifting of some restrictions.

From Saturday locals will be allowed to go for a drive for non-essential purposes within 50km of their homes, ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation; have a picnic; visit a national park and shop for non-essential items.

Despite this, Noosa Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll urged residents not to push the boundaries by ignoring social distancing requirements.

“We intend to patrol Noosa North Shore, throughout Noosa National Parks and of course the public areas across the beaches and Noosa river,” Snr-Sgt Carroll said.

He said since restriction began they have been overall pleased with the response from locals.

“We’ve found the vast majority of the Noosa community have been outstanding throughout this crisis and we’ve since excellent compliance.”

“Since the 1st of April we have only issued 24 infringement notices across Noosa, so that's a really pleasing result for us.”

Laguna Lookout and Noosa National Park coastal walk and day use area will reopen this weekend, but the car park remains closed.