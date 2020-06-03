Menu
Police are on the hunt for thieves after a of vehicles thefts across Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.
Crime

Police on the hunt for Coast vehicle thieves

Caitlin Zerafa
3rd Jun 2020 8:00 AM
POLICE are once again on the hunt for thieves after a number of vehicles were stolen across the Noosa and Sunshine Coast region.

Several trailers and motorised bikes have been reported stolen across Noosa, with a number of cars also on the list from the wider Sunshine Coast area.

“We would ... like to remind everyone to ensure that their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables are removed,” a police statement said.

“Valuables include handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail.”

“These simple precautions will reduce the likelihood of your vehicle ending up on the below list.”

On May 27 a 2010 Silver box trailer with registration DAO-292 and a 2009 Black Yamaha CV50 moped with registration 935-DT were stolen from Tewantin.

On May 28 a 2007 Silver Vespa LX125 motorcycle with registration 229-CK was stolen from Noosaville and a Bullet Rpz1600 power assisted bicycle stolen from Sunrise Beach.

Sunshine Coast police are asking members of the public to assist in locating the vehicles.

The thefts comes after a string of crimes during April that saw several residents targeted in break ins and theft.

>> Coast crime spree continues as thieves turn to trailers

>> Spike in theft, break ins despite home isolation

List of stolen vehicles:

Tewantin - 2010 Silver box trailer, DAO-292

Tewantin - 2009 Black Yamaha CV50 moped, 935-DT

Currimundi - 2010 Black Nissan Pathfinder wagon, 729-WYB

Birtinya - 2003 White Holden Rodeo utility, 781-YSD

Maleny - 2008 Black Mazda 6 Hatchback, 988-LIU

Nambour - 2003 Silver Holden Astra Hatchback, 581-YMF

Noosaville - 2007 Silver Vespa LX125 motorcycle, 229-CK

Sunrise Beach - Bullet Rpz1600 power assisted bicycle

If you have information for police, contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

noosa crime stolen vehicles sunshine coast crime
