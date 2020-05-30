Menu
Police are out and about in the good weather asking people not to be too relaxed about security.
Police on the lookout for lax security

Peter Gardiner
30th May 2020 10:00 AM
WITH the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, police are making the most of the sunny weather to patrol local car parks, beaches and residential streets.

Police out and about and have spoken to several people also enjoying the sunshine and easing of the restrictions and spoken to them about the importance of taking the time to review their security both at home and when out.

Police will continue patrols in the coming weeks and ask the community for their assistance in reducing crime by:

Locking vehicles and removing valuables, spare keys even while parked at home in driveways or on the street.

Lock garages – do not have valuables on display (especially in open garages where the roller door is left up).

Secure property, including bicycles.

Report any suspicious behaviour to police

