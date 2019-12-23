Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle has been reported missing from Tin Can Bay since Friday, December 20.

Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle has been reported missing from Tin Can Bay since Friday, December 20. Contributed

POLICE are pleading with the public for information that could help find a 51-year-old man reported missing from Tin Can Bay since Friday morning.

Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle (pictured) was last seen leaving a Toolara Rd address on his motorbike.

Police and his family hold concerns for Jody's safety as he suffers from a medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a black MZR open face motor cycle helmet, blue T-shirt, grey jeans and black leather motorcycle boots.

Police believe he is travelling on his black 2012 XL883 Harley Davidson motorbike bearing Queensland Registration 191PQ.

Anyone who may have seen Jody or has any information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1902547326