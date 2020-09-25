Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a man and two girls, aged 9 and 5, reported missing from Nambour.
Breaking

Police plea to find missing man, two young girls

Matt Collins
25th Sep 2020 4:00 PM

The girls were last seen when they were dropped at the man’s Nambour address about 9.30am on Tuesday, September 22.

The 41-year-old man, who is known to the girls, has also been reported missing.

He is believed to be driving a white 2019 Great Wall dual-cab utility, with Queensland registration 00CDH.

Anyone who has seen the man or the girls or the car, or has knowledge of their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002004875 within the online suspicious activity form.

