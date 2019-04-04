Finally, right lane hog driver fined $337 for annoying act

Driver fined $337 for driving in the right-hand lane.

INCONSIDERATE drivers hogging the right-hand lane is one of the biggest pet peeves of Australian motorists, so when someone gets busted for it, people have little sympathy.

Police have been flooded with praise from social media users after they caught a 25-year-old man refusing to move from the right lane on a NSW highway.

NSW Police posted a picture of a black car pulled over on the road to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the driver was "detected travelling in the right-hand lane on the Hume Highway near Holbrook for 6km".

It is one of the bad driving habits that annoy motorists the most. Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command — NSW Police Force

The man reportedly even passed a "keep left unless overtaking sign" and still continued to drive in the wrong lane.

When he was confronted by police, the driver claimed he wasn't aware he was doing anything wrong.

The driver even claimed "he didn't know it was an offence, and he was quite comfortable in the right lane".

He was slapped with a $337 fine and two demerit points.

Police were praised for enforcing the rule.

The post has since received over 5000 comments, with the majority praising police for targeting this annoying offence.

"If I could get into parliament I would change this rule to $3500 and 9 points," one person wrote.

"Yes, about time. No one obeys this rule. Let's enforce it," another said.

One added: "Great work should be more of it. Sick of people in the right hand lane when left lane is empty."