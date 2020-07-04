Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
Crime

Police prepare brief against mum accused of hurting baby

Felicity Ripper
4th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have prepared a brief of evidence against a Sunshine Coast mother accused of inflicting life-threatening injuries on her newborn girl.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be identified, was advised she could collect the brief when she appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

BAIL REFUSED FOR DAD ACCUSED OF FILMING YOUNG GIRL

METH ADDICTION LANDS MAN IN JAIL AFTER DOING 'STUPID THINGS'

She faced one charge of grievous bodily harm as a domestic violence offence.

The woman was charged in late April after allegedly bringing her unconscious daughter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Sunday, March 22.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said the baby's head and brain was so severely injured that if she lived, she would require ongoing medical treatment.

The matter was adjourned to September 4.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

alleged assault baby court crime domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        premium_icon Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        News Two powerhouse Victorian sporting teams are headed to the Sunshine Coast for most of July as they play games in Brisbane and Sydney.

        Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        premium_icon Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        Crime Woman carrying a baby with a heart condition allegedly attacked

        Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        premium_icon Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        News Police seek assistance to find stolen tinnie

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3