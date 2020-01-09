Police probe truckie's death and horror bridge find

A MAN found dead inside the crumpled cab of a ute may have been there almost a month before a travelling couple found him by chance.

The Collinsville man, 35, was found inside the ute at the ­bottom of a dry creek bed. Police are appealing for help to track his last movements.

The last confirmed sighting of the man was on December 10 in the vicinity of Bowen and Collinsville.

It is understood he was ­reported missing around that time, but his body was not ­discovered until 3pm Tuesday.

Police were trying to track the man's last known movements in the area between ­Collinsville and Bowen.

Acting Country Patrol ­Inspector Damian Wells said a couple driving over Jack ­Phillips Bridge on Peter ­Delemothe Road at Bogie had discovered the ute.

"We are looking for ­witnesses who might have seen a black, old-style Nissan Navara with white rims and a tray back that may have been on Peter Delemothe Rd around ­December 10 to contact police," he said.

"We are seeking dashcam footage or any recollections from members of the public."

The appeal comes as the Forensic Crash Unit investigates the death of a truck ­driver in a single-vehicle rollover on the Peak Downs Highway yesterday.

The old-style Nissan Navara ute found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemothe Road at Bogie.

Officers were last night working to inform the man's family of the tragedy which marked the first road death in the region for the year.

QFES ueensland Fire and ­Emergency Services crews, who were among the first to arrive on scene, began first aid on the critically injured man before paramedics took over.

The JJ Richards truck ­driver died at the scene of the crash, 10km from the top of the Eton Range.

Phone Policelink on 13 14 44 with any information.