News

Police pull over speeding car, find $475,000 surprise

4th Mar 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
TWO men have been charged after 54kg of cannabis was located in their vehicle after it was stopped for allegedly speeding at Ballina yesterday.

About 12.50pm, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected a Honda Accord allegedly travelling 98km/h in a signposted 80km/h zone, northbound along the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, when they became suspicious of the vehicle.

 

With assistance from the Richmond Police District Target Action Group, the Honda was searched where they located seven duffel bags inside the boot - that were padlocked and cable-tied - containing 75 cryovac bags of cannabis.

The 75 bags contained approximately 54kgs of cannabis, with an estimated potential street value of more than $475,000.

The driver and passenger - aged 24 and 29 - were arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

The 24-year-old Canley Vale man was charged with taking part in the commercial supply of cannabis and possessing a prohibited drug. He was also issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for class A motor vehicle exceed speed over 10km/h.

The 29-year-old Cabramatta man was charged with taking part in the commercial supply of cannabis and possessing a prohibited drug.

They were both refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today.

ballina crime northern rivers crime pacific highway speeding offence
Lismore Northern Star

