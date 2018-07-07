Menu
Police, QR officials on scene after train derails in Oakey

7th Jul 2018 5:22 PM

QUEENSLAND Rail officials are currently "assessing the situation" after a train derailed in Oakey this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for QR confirmed the Aurizon coal train left the tracks about 4.30pm near the old butter factory, but was not aware of how the incident occurred.

The train is currently on its side not far from the western section of the Oakey rail yard.

The QR spokeswoman said there were no injuries as a result of the incident, but that officials were currently assessing the situation and discussing how to get it moving again.

A police spokesman said officers were currently on the scene where the train was blocking the road on Bridge and Davidson Sts in Oakey.

