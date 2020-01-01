Police question pair after serious NYE assault

A man was flown to hospital after an assault at Hastings St.

A man was flown to hospital after an assault at Hastings St.

UPDATE 10am:

POLICE are calling for public assistance in relation to a brutal fight that left a man in a serious condition.

At about 11pm, a fight occurred between a group of men in a car park at Noosa Prd.

A 20-year-old Lake McDonald man received serious injuries to his head as a result of the assault and was transported to hospital.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the fight to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

BREAKING: POLICE are speaking with two people after a young man was flown to Brisbane overnight with serious head injuries after an assault at Hastings St last night.

Critical care paramedics first rushed the man to hospital about 11.05pm after the incident along Noosa's famous strip.

The man, aged in his 20s, was rushed in a serious condition with critical care paramedics on board to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The assault was the second serious incident during New Year's celebrations after another man in his 20s was flown to a Brisbane hospital after an alleged assault at Mooloolaba.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the man was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Snr Sgt Eaton said police were speaking to a 20-year-old and 19-year-old in relation to the incident.

No one has been charged.