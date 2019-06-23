Menu
A 65-year-old Inglewood man was charged with producing dangerous drugs. (FILE PHOTO)
Crime

Police raid Darling Downs drug farm

Michael Nolan
26th Nov 2019 1:31 PM | Updated: 6:06 PM
AN INGLEWOOD man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs following police raids across the Darling Downs and Granite Belt last week.

Police allege the 65-year-old man used a farm, west of Inglewood, to grow 60 cannabis plants.

Sergeant Greg Finucane said the plants seized by police ranged from seedlings to mature bushes.

"It was a backyard job," he said.

The man was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on January 16.

The arrest was part of region-wide operation targeting illegal drugs.

Between November 21-22, police from Texas, Yelarbon, Inglewood and Stanthorpe CIB executed a number of search warrants.

They found small quantities of amphetamines and cannabis.

As a result, five people, including the 65-year-old, will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court charged with drug offences.

Another person was dealt with in accordance with drug diversion provisions.

