Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police recruit squad fast-tracked to boost resources

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE current police recruit squad will graduate six weeks early to help ease pressure on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 59 recruit constables will graduate on April 17, with 30 cops heading to Alice Springs, 19 to Katherine and 10 to Tennant Creek.

An accelerated recruitment program of 30 police will commence mid-year.

The two-month intensive program will involve the recruitment of ­experienced police officers from interstate into the police force.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the Territory was facing unprecedented times, and it was vital police had all the support and resources they needed.

"The fast-tracking of this squad will see an additional 59 constables deployed across the Territory, bolstering the support in our regional areas," he said.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Nicole Manison said she was confident the recruit squad members would be adequately trained, despite having finished their course early.

"Our recruits have had the best training by our team at the Police College and they are ready to serve the Territory," she said.

Originally published as Police recruit squad fast-tracked into duty to boost resources.

 

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks police recruits

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon 5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        News Queensland Health has recorded five new COVID-19 cases on the Sunshine Coast today.

        Oysters the key to regaining our water health

        premium_icon Oysters the key to regaining our water health

        News Noosa oysters reefs a prime example of restoring waterways.

        Music the muse behind latest collection

        premium_icon Music the muse behind latest collection

        Fashion & Beauty A Noosa fashion designer will drop five collection this year inspired by music from...

        Council to waive fees to help businesses survive crisis

        premium_icon Council to waive fees to help businesses survive crisis

        News Noosa Council announces business support package and urges residents to shop...