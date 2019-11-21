Police refuse man's bail after dramatic Bruce Hwy takedown

A Holden Commodore crashed on the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs after a high-speed police chase along the Bruce Highway from Gympie. Photo: Patrick Woods

A Holden Commodore crashed on the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs after a high-speed police chase along the Bruce Highway from Gympie. Photo: Patrick Woods Patrick Woods

A GYMPIE man spent the night in jail and has been charged with a string of offences after he allegedly led police on a dramatic pursuit along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

About 1.15pm, police attended a Rocks Rd, Gympie address to execute a warrant. It will be alleged the Southside man, 41, then fled in a dark coloured sedan baring false number plates and refused to stop for police.

Officers followed the Holden Commodore and deployed road spikes on Rocks Rd, near Glastonbury Creek Rd, which deflated the two tyres.

Police will allege the man drove "dangerously and at excessive speed" south along the Bruce Highway before getting caught in traffic at Sippy Downs, near the Sunshine Motorway off-ramp.

The Commodore crashed into other cars before coming to a stop, with police quickly arresting the man, who was the sole occupant of the car.

In a statement, Queensland Police Service said a search of the vehicle found a prohibited electric conductive device.

Investigations by Gympie detectives are continuing.

The man was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today after being arrested on warrants for offences including armed robbery, wilful damage of a police vehicle, receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault police and unlicensed driving.