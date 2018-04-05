Menu
Family remembers 'much-loved' pilot killed in plane crash

Ray Morgan died last week after his ultralight plane crashed into a Laidley paddock. Photo: Contributed.
Anton Rose
by

THE family of an 84-year-old man killed in an ultralight aircraft crash in Laidley last week has paid tribute to the "well-respected" pilot.

Police have confirmed the pilot's identity as Charles Raymond Morgan of Boondall, also known as Ray Morgan.

Mr Morgan died last Wednesday afternoon when his home-made plane crashed into a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd.

His Coomera family said the experienced pilot was meticulous with his maintenance and was well-respected in recreational aviation circles.

The family's "much-loved grandfather" was a member of the Lions Club for over 20 years and spent time as a volunteer fire ant ranger as well as serving as an Acting Sergeant in the Army Reserves.

Mr Morgan was also the vice president of the Gold Coast Sports Flying Club until last year.

Acting Inspector Regan Draheim said investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

"Police and Recreational Aviation Australia have been conducting an investigation and there are no conclusive findings at this time," he said.

"We will be working together to determine an outcome as to the cause of the crash."

A funeral service will be held for Mr Morgan at the Cannon Hill Catholic Church next Tuesday at 12pm.

