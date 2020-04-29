Police respond as Noosa’s trespassing crime quadruples

Noosa Police have confirmed there had been a ‘considerable increase on last year’ of trespassing related crimes.

Noosa Police have confirmed there had been a ‘considerable increase on last year’ of trespassing related crimes.

NOOSA'S trespassing offences have more than quadrupled since the same time last year, but police are adamant it is not linked to COVID-19 lockdown.

Acting Senior Sergeant and Officer-in-Charge at Noosa Police Station Jimmy Driver confirmed there had been a 'considerable increase on last year' of trespassing related crimes.

Noosa Heads Police Station.

"In 2019 (01/01/2019 - 28/04/2019) we had 65 total offences, four of which were unlawfully on premises," he said.

"In 2020 we have had a total of 58 offences, yet 17 are 'unlawfully on premises'."

Despite the significant spike, Snr Sgt Driver said the figures are easily explained, and are not attributed to any one related type of offending.

"Immediately we can attribute seven of them to persons jumping the fence at the recent Drop Festival held at the (Noosa Dolphins) rugby grounds," he said.

"A further four related to a group of youth offenders who were accessing jetties to commit stealing offences, and then they attended a family home without permission of their parents."

"One incident was domestic violence related and two were due to intoxicated persons," he said.

"The remaining three were where persons were disturbed possibly attempting to break into addresses, or they were running from the Police and committed the Unlawfully on Premises offence while attempting to flee."

Despite the increase in these crimes, some happening during the COVID-19 lock downs, Snr Sgt Driver said there was no correlation.

"With the COVID-19 restrictions in place we have had a reduction in reported crime, most notably those types of offences which are closely related to licensed premises, whether they be Assaults or Public Nuisance type offences," Snr Sgt Driver said.