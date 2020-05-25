Allegations could lead to investigation into Noosa police

Police responded to 60 minutes segment, which posed a number of questions including, 'if there could be a "problem' with Noosa Police?'

THE impact of domestic violence was felt across the country last night when 60 Minutes aired the harrowing story of former Noosa resident Jacqui Barker.

In the story, Ms Barker shares her four-year journey to have former partner Mark Jacobs made accountable for his actions after he doused her and the kitchen in petrol.

In July 2016 Jacobs pleaded guilty to wilful damage for the destruction he caused to the home and was issued a $1500 fine.

But he was never charged in relation to the alleged threats he made when he doused Ms Barker in petrol.

During the interview, reporter Tara Brown questioned the Queensland Police Commissioner, Katarina Carroll, asking her if there could be a "problem" with Noosa Police.

"If that's the case, that needs to be investigated because I expect my officers to have utmost concern for the safety of victims," she said.

"If there is a cultural issue with my officers in terms of domestic violence, that also needs to be investigated because I will not accept that. The organisation will not accept that, and certainly, the community will not accept that."

In response to the televised segment, a QPS spokesman advised police officers took appropriate action.

"Police attended this incident shortly after it had occurred, and action was taken that same day through the provisions of the D & FV Act," he said.

"The QPS was aware of the allegations and circumstances and took appropriate action on the night when considering all available evidence to ensure the safety of the aggrieved while also ensuring the perpetrator was held to account for his actions."

"The QPS has since conducted a review of this investigation which found the actions of the investigating officers were justified based on the evidence and sufficient for a successful criminal prosecution," he said.

"A member of the community has the right to commence private prosecutions and civil actions where appropriate."

"Throughout the investigation process, police are required to comply with legislation, policy and procedure, such as those provisions outlined in the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act 2012 (D & FV Act) and the QPS Operational Procedures Manual," he said.

"These provisions outline specific legislative, policy and procedural requirements for police to follow on receipt of a complaint of domestic violence and the actions to be taken to enhance investigative and evidence-gathering that prioritises the safety of the aggrieved and holds the respondent accountable for their behaviour. "