Christchurch in lockdown after mosque shooting

Police at the shooting in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

BREAKING

Police are responding to a critical incident in Christchurch, New Zealand after dozens of shots were heard being fired inside a mosque.

Ten emergency service vehicles are at the scene and police said it is an "evolving situation".

An eyewitness told Stuff NZ he had seen at least four people lying on the ground and "blood everywhere".

The photographer working for the publication also said he had seen three seriously injured people lying on the steps of the mosque.

There are reports that about six people have been taken into Christchurch Hospital, two with serious injuries.

Police are responding to a shooting in Christchurch. Picture: NZ Herald

Another eyewitness claims he saw a man wearing a "helmet and glasses and a military style jacket" enter the mosque and open fire.

It's understood around 300 people were inside for afternoon prayers when the shooting happened.

New Zealand Police urged anyone in Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour.

"Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1.40pm," police said in a statement. "Armed police have been deployed."

Police have also locked down all Christchurch schools "in response to a serious ongoing firearms incident".

A business owner said he had heard at least 20 shots fired.

"I heard 20 or more gunshots I thought something happened and the people were running on the other side of Deans Avenue and now I can see so many police."

The Christchurch mosque. Picture: Supplied

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her afternoon appointments and is due to speak about the shooting later today.

Some of the Bangladesh cricket team were near the mosque when the shooting happened and were filmed by an ESPN journalist running away from the building.

Appearing visibly distressed in the video, the team were filmed running back through Hagley Park back to the Oval.

"The players are shaken up but fine. I spoke to one of them shortly after (the incident), the team's strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayen said.

"They didn't see anything but heard gunshots. They were at the ground (Hagley Oval) and just started running.

"The coaching staff were all at the hotel. The players just started running when they heard the shots. I don't know how many (shots) there were. This happened at about 1.45pm."

