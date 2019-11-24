Menu
Police have resumed their search for a diver missing off Elliott Heads this morning.
Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

Geordi Offord
by
24th Nov 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are resuming their search today for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Elliott Heads.   

The 38-year-old man had been out spear fishing and was reported missing by the skipper of the six-metre diving vessel he was on after failing to resurface just after 8am yesterday about 14 nautical miles offshore.   

Police initiated a search and rescue operation involving aerial and water assets however were unable to locate the missing diver.  

The search resumed this morning at first light involving water police, volunteer marine rescue and helicopter assets.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QI1902324707.      

Bundaberg News Mail

