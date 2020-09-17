Police say dad tried to help daughter being attacked

Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident in Cootharaba overnight.

Police say a woman in her 20s has been critically injured after allegedly being attacked by a man at a Sunshine Coast home overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police received a call to a home in Black Pinch Rd just after midnight on Thursday.

The spokesman said a man was being treated for a significant wound to his stomach and a woman in her 20s was being treated for a serious facial injury and non-life threatening wound to her back.

He said a man in his 60s, believed to be the woman's father, had been injured while coming to her aid.

Two patients are in a critical condition in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A man was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the incident was a domestic violence matter and declared the area at crime scene at 1.40am Thursday.

No charges have been made and investigations are continuing.