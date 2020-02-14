Police scour crime scene after Fraser Coast shooting

Police at the scene of a shooting on Acacia Rd, Bauple. Photo: Alistair Brightman

EERIE silence, broken only by the buzz of insects and the crow of a lone rooster, engulfed an isolated Bauple property Thursday morning following a dramatic shooting incident there the afternoon before.

A Maryborough detective and scenes of crime officer returned to the Acacia Rd crime scene to continue looking for evidence that could help them track down the gunman.

A 28-year-old man was shot in both legs after an argument about 3pm on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Constable Travis Kirby used a metal detector and shovel to look for any clues that may have been missed when the light started to fade in the hours after the incident.

Much of the officers' activity played out in front of a white building that had been defaced with graffiti.

It was situated near what looked like the main dwelling.

The men crouched over several times, digging and scratching in the ground, before eventually unearthing an item of interest that was placed in an evidence container.

"At the moment we do not suspect the shooting was a random act," Snr Const Kirby told reporters outside the Maryborough watch house.

"It would appear the victim was targeted and that the men knew each other."

The victim was treated on scene before being airlifted to a Sunshine Coast hospital where he continued to receive treatment.

Details are still scant at this stage and officers are trying to piece together exactly what unfolded.

"The victim hasn't been able to give police a detailed account of what happened just yet," Snr Const Kirby said.

"Immediately after the shooting it was more important that he was seen to by paramedics.

"He has been unable to speak to officers again because of his injuries and pain medication.

"We know the gunman never used a shotgun, but the exact firearm is still unknown."

Snr Const Kirby urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

Police are searching for a Caucasian male, described as being about 175cm tall with a scruffy appearance and beard.

He was wearing dark clothing at the time and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone who sees the man is advised to contact police and avoid approaching him.