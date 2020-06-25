Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking to speak with this man in relation to a window being smashed with a skateboard at a popular Noosa restaurant.
Police are looking to speak with this man in relation to a window being smashed with a skateboard at a popular Noosa restaurant.
News

Police search for alleged skateboard vandal

Matt Collins
25th Jun 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a skateboarder who allegedly smashed a window at a popular Noosa restaurant.

In an act of mindless vandalism, the suspect allegedly used the skateboard to strike the rear glass door at Sails restaurant in Hastings St.

Window smashed at Sails Restaurant in Hastings St.
Window smashed at Sails Restaurant in Hastings St.

CCTV footage captured the male walking onto the rear patio area of the restaurant carrying a skateboard.

If you have any information contact Noosa Police on 54408111 during business hours or Crime Stoppers and quote: QP2001093154.

Police are investigating a spate of property crime offences across Noosa over the past few weeks.

They are seeking information with a spate of burglary offences occurring in Noosaville, Tewantin and Cooroibah.

Police have identified a number of suspects and are currently gathering evidence to lay charges.

This has been accompanied by an increase in steal from vehicles offences.

Police continue to urge the community to lock their vehicles with the majority of vehicles entered being unlocked with valuables contained within.

noosa business noosa crime sails restaurant skateboard vandal
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whale trailer’s a no-fuss way to collect containers at Sunshine Beach

        Whale trailer’s a no-fuss way to collect containers at Sunshine...

        News Custom-made trailer will make collecting cans and bottles a breeze.

        Backpacker leads charge to clean up Noosa beaches

        premium_icon Backpacker leads charge to clean up Noosa beaches

        News ‘We are using too much plastic and it gets washed out to sea.’

        New era of lifesaving at Peregian Beach

        premium_icon New era of lifesaving at Peregian Beach

        News ‘With over 100 years of combined lifesaving service to the Peregian community, the...

        Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        premium_icon Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        News Coronavirus Qld: Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up