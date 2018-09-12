Menu
Crime

Police search for Banora bottle-o thieves

Rick Koenig
by
11th Sep 2018 4:13 PM

DO you know these people?

Police said they received a report in August that a number of items had been stolen from the store.

As inquiries continue, police have released the following images of two females they believe may be able to assist.

 

Anyone with information or that can identify the women is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in confidence.

