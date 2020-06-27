Menu
Kayak found in search for man overboard

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Jun 2020 2:12 PM | Updated: 7:18 PM
WATER police have launched a search and rescue operation for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel south of Gladstone this morning.

At about 10.20am, a mayday call was made notifying authorities that a crew member had fallen from the boat approximately 20 kilometres east of Bustard Head.

An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon was activated shortly after the call.

Resources involved in the search include CQ Rescue Helicopter, Gladstone Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels.

 

 

An unmanned kayak that is associated with the yacht has been located at sea by the Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flew in an extensive grid pattern and located the kayak some distance from the larger vessel," a spokewoman said in a statement.

It is unclear how the kayak is involved in the incident, however it is understood the crew member was not on it and fell into the water from the yacht.

LifeFlight’s aeromedical crew searched for several hours, before refuelling, then returning to continue assisting in the search.
The mission was still underway at 5pm.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesman said it was "likely" the search would be suspended later tonight.

The sailing yacht has been towed back to land by VMR.

