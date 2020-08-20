Police search for men who robbed, assaulted brothers

Police are on the hunt for a group of men who assaulted and robbed two brothers on their moped on Wednesday. Photo: File

Police are appealing for witnesses after two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa before a group of men stole their moped.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a group of four to six young men stopped two men, aged 34 and 36, riding their white moped about 7.45pm on Noosa Pde on Tuesday.

One of the men then allegedly assaulted the driver, punching the victim’s helmet before pushing him onto the ground.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the rider was also assaulted before two of the men drove off with the moped.

It’s alleged that two other men involved were taunting the victims.

“Police have appreciated the assistance from various members of the community and there has been some information obtained via social media,” Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said it appeared the men may have been riding the scooter around Gympie Tce after the incident, and police believed a number of people knew who was involved.

Police are appealing for any further information which could assist their investigation.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said one of the men from the group was sighted later near Red Rooster on the intersection of Mary and Thomas streets in Noosaville before he fled to an apartment block on Thomas St.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the incident was out of character for the area.