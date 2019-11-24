Menu
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.
News

Search for vessel called off in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Nov 2019 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

UPDATE 12PM: Police have called off a search for a missing vessel that was believed to be in the Gloucester Passage area.

It appears that the urgent call for help originated from another earlier incident whereby a small vessel had broken down and was towed back into shore.

There is no longer any reason to believe that any person is in distress.

About 7pm last night, police were notified of a phone call made to a nearby resort seeking urgent assistance from a vessel in trouble.

Water police and air assets conducted a search last night, however were unsuccessful.

A search resumed today at 6am with police and joint resources.

Public are thanked for their assistance.

INITIAL 8AM: A search is continuing this morning for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.

About 7pm yesterday Whitsunday Water Police were notified of a phone call made to a nearby resort seeking urgent assistance from a vessel in trouble.

Water police and air assets conducted a search last night, however were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services this morning said the police and Australian Maritime Safety Authority were continuing the search.

It is unknown what type of vessel is involved but it was reportedly small, the spokeswoman said.

Police said it was also unclear where the phone call originated from.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444.

