SEARCHING: Police are looking for information about an alleged armed robber.
Crime

Police hunt for armed teen in attempted robbery

Meg Gannon
21st Jul 2020 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:35 PM
POLICE are searching for a teenage boy who allegedly made attempts to rob a Dalby business this afternoon.

At about 3.05pm the teenage boy entered a business on Patrick Street and made demands for money.

An employee has produced an empty cash box, and the boy allegedly grabbed it and threw it to the ground before producing a pocket knife.

The boy left the premises on foot and was last seen at Marks Lane.

No property was obtained, and the employee was not physically injured during the incident.

The boy is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, being between 14 and 17-years-old and was wearing a black hoodie.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001509925 within the online suspicious activity form.

