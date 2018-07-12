LOO BREAK ESCAPEE: Police search for woman who fled

UPDATE: Police have not captured the woman who fled custody after a toilet break in the Dalby courthouse.

QPS media confirmed they were searching for the woman, who escaped while handcuffed yesterday afternoon. NewsRegional understands she was sentenced to five months' behind bars, but would have been eligible for parole in September. Police are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

EARLIER: POLICE are searching for a woman who escaped the Dalby courthouse yesterday after being sentenced to prison.

The incident happened about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman at the Dalby Police station said the woman asked to use the toilet outside the courtroom after being sentenced.

She reportedly was able to escape through a side door without being noticed, and was handcuffed at the time.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 30-year-old woman was 168cm tall, slim build, has brown hair and brown eyes.

"If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact police," the spokesman said.

ESCAPE: Police are looking for this woman after she fled the Dalby Courthouse following a prison sentence. QPS Media

The spokesman said the woman was wearing a grey T-shirt and dark skin-tight pants when she left the court house.

NewsRegional understands the woman was sentenced to five months prison for drug and stealing-related charges.

If you have any information you can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.