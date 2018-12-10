Menu
Login
Jourama Falls. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Jourama Falls. Picture: Zak Simmonds
News

Man missing at falls for eight days

by JULIA BRADLEY, JACOB MILEY
10th Dec 2018 9:47 AM

POLICE have commenced a search for a 60-year-old man who was last seen at Jourama Falls north of Townsville last Sunday.

Police have confirmed they found his car at Jourama Falls yesterday.

The severe weather is hampering search and rescue efforts.

Rescue crews were up at first light today to begin a search by air and foot, after yesterday's preliminary search failed to find more than a car.

Police are considering using drones later today if the weather clears.

The Queensland government's rescue 512 helicopter has conducted a flyover search.

editors picks jourama falls missing person search

Top Stories

    Give plastic the flick for Christmas gifts this year

    Give plastic the flick for Christmas gifts this year

    News Noosa push for plastic-free environment

    • 10th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Tribute for well-known "Baldy&#8221;

    Tribute for well-known "Baldy”

    News Well-known Harvey Norman employee will be missed

    Boxed gifts from Noosa kids are a shoe-in for Timor

    Boxed gifts from Noosa kids are a shoe-in for Timor

    News Noosa school kids giving spirit

    Drive to revive Noosa Festival of the Waters

    Drive to revive Noosa Festival of the Waters

    News Community push underway for street parade revival

    Local Partners