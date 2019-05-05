Menu
Login
MISSING: Police are seeking help to find a missing Tyndale man
MISSING: Police are seeking help to find a missing Tyndale man
News

Police seek help over missing Tyndale man

Kathryn Lewis
by
4th May 2019 10:00 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Tyndale. 

David Howlett, 46, was last seen leaving his home in Tyndale about 9am this morning. 

He left in a white Toyota Landcruiser with the NSW registration BT 75 HE, with a black labrador. 

Family and police are concerned for his welfare. 

Inquires suggest he attended a South Grafton service station about 9.40am, it is not known where he travelled after this time. 

Mr Howlett is described as Caucasian appearance, solid build with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

 

MISSING: Police are seeking help to find a missing Tyndale man
MISSING: Police are seeking help to find a missing Tyndale man

Top Stories

    What's on the big screen

    What's on the big screen

    News Catch all the latest blockbuster action at BCC Noosa Cinemas this week

    • 5th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Painting his own legacy with art

    Painting his own legacy with art

    News Archibald entrant's art journey

    Learn skills from best in

    Learn skills from best in

    News Stellar Food and Wine Festival masterclass line-up

    Sunshine Beach kids now have the caring bug

    Sunshine Beach kids now have the caring bug

    News Lessons in looking after Noosa critters