Police seek public help to find missing teen

Shayla Bulloch
9th Aug 2019 11:43 AM

SUNSHINE Coast police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Landsborough since August 7.

The boy was last seen around 8am in Beerwah St.

He was in possession of a black and yellow pushbike and was wearing a black jacket and black wool beanie.

He is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

It is believed the boy may visit areas in Landsborough, Beerwah, Beerburrum, Caloundra or the Little Mountain areas.

The boy, or anyone who has any information in relation to his current whereabouts, is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901526145

breaking news missing boy missing person qps sunshine coast police
