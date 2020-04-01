Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOLEN: A silver 2013 VW Golf (like the one pictured) has been stolen from Noosaville.
STOLEN: A silver 2013 VW Golf (like the one pictured) has been stolen from Noosaville.
News

Police seek witnesses after car stolen in Noosaville

Matt Collins
1st Apr 2020 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA Police are asking for anyone with information regarding a stolen Volkswagen from Noosaville last week to come forward.

A QPS spokesman advised a silver 2013 Volkswagen, registration plate number 980THM, was stolen from a Noosaville location on March 25.

Police advise located stolen vehicles should not be intercepted.

Report location and sighting to Policelink 131444.

They remind everyone to ensure that their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables, such as handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail are removed.

noosa police stolen car noosaville
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cleaning company’s ‘game plan’ against virus

        premium_icon Cleaning company’s ‘game plan’ against virus

        News A Sunshine Coast cleaning company is packing some serious firepower in the fight against coronavirus residentially and commercially.

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community How you can help protect health of one million seniors at risk

        Here’s a Noosa event looking to outlast the viral threat

        premium_icon Here’s a Noosa event looking to outlast the viral threat

        News Noosa Open Studios determined to push ahead once the virus threat passes.

        Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        premium_icon Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        Business Independents let the booze fly the coop amid crackdowns