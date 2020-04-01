Police seek witnesses after car stolen in Noosaville

STOLEN: A silver 2013 VW Golf (like the one pictured) has been stolen from Noosaville.

NOOSA Police are asking for anyone with information regarding a stolen Volkswagen from Noosaville last week to come forward.

A QPS spokesman advised a silver 2013 Volkswagen, registration plate number 980THM, was stolen from a Noosaville location on March 25.

Police advise located stolen vehicles should not be intercepted.

Report location and sighting to Policelink 131444.

They remind everyone to ensure that their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables, such as handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail are removed.