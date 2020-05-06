NT Police seized 630 grams of cannabis destined for remote communities between April 24-30 as part of Operation Starck. Picture: NT Police

NT Police seized 630 grams of cannabis destined for remote communities between April 24-30 as part of Operation Starck. Picture: NT Police

POLICE have seized more than $275,000 worth of drugs destined for remote NT communities during Operation Starck.

The Drug and Organised Crime Squad have been screening freight bound for remote communities for drugs as a part of Operation Starck.

Police seized 630 grams of cannabis, worth more than $95,000, destined for remote communities between April 24-30.

One person has been issued a notice to appear in court and two drug infringements were issued.

Two further incidents are being investigated.

Between April 17-23, officers seized about 1.2kg of the drug on its way out bush with an estimated street value upwards of $180,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gargan from Drug and Organised Crime Squad said Operation Starck will continue for the foreseeable future.

"While we have noted a drop off in seizures this week that is somewhat pleasing as it demonstrates we have disrupted the criminal networks trying to profit from remote vulnerable communities," he said.

"We will continue to maintain vigilance in targeting the supply of illicit substances into those locations."

Anyone with information on the importation of illicit substances is urged to contact police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police seize more than $275,000 worth of drugs