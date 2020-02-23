Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Crime

BREAKING: Police shoot and kill man in Brisbane CBD

by John Farmer and Danielle O’Neal
23rd Feb 2020 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot and killed by police in the Brisbane CBD this morning, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

It is understood the man was armed with a knife and was shot to protect the public. The incident occurred outside the Westin Hotel about 10.20am.

Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First
Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were earlier treating two people.

A crime scene has been established however there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police are urging motorists to avoid Mary St and Edward St with Mary St closed between Edward and Albert streets.

armed gunman breaking brisbane cbd shooting editors picks police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A call for better Noosa fire management

        premium_icon A call for better Noosa fire management

        News Noosa election call - lets manage our fire risk better.

        Noosa election dates you need to know

        premium_icon Noosa election dates you need to know

        News Noosa Council election key dates as we go into caretaker mode.

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        News Bushfire fundraiser in Cooroy at the local RSL.

        Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        premium_icon Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        News New Noosa shade house opens at Lake Macdonald garden gem.