Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service (QPS) -Australia
Queensland Police Service (QPS) -Australia
Breaking

Police shoot man dead after he shot at people and vehicles

Sherele Moody
by
8th Dec 2019 10:47 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by police at Tiaro this morning.

The man's name has not been released.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports around 8.30pm on Saturday that an armed man was driving around the area, firing on vehicles and members of the public.

Multiple units looked for the man throughout the night and at 7am on Sunday they found him at a house in Glenbar Road, Tiaro.

Police said when cops arrived the man fired at officers who then shot back.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time ago.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission, the police spokesperson said.

A media conference will be held today at 1pm.

crime death editors picks fatality police shooting tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light show to replace fireworks at New Year’s Eve event

        premium_icon Light show to replace fireworks at New Year’s Eve event

        News The event has joined a growing list of fireworks-free festivities in the wake of devastating fires and weather conditions.

        Gin’s a winner for Noosa distillery

        premium_icon Gin’s a winner for Noosa distillery

        News No rum deals in Noosa’s gin awards.

        Woman injured trying to stop moving vehicle

        premium_icon Woman injured trying to stop moving vehicle

        Breaking Paramedics are treating a woman who was reportedly jammed between a car and a wall...

        Lake upgrade reschedule after spillway redesign

        premium_icon Lake upgrade reschedule after spillway redesign

        News Lake Macdonald rethink for upgrades to protect aquatic species.