Police spread message on beach roads

NOOSA North Shore holidaymakers at the river ferry crossing have been greeted by some early rising police from the Sunshine Coast Crime Prevention Unit.

According to Senior Constable Ann Jessop the police presence was to sperad the crime prevention message while also welcoming families and visitors to the North Shore.

Sen Const Jessop said a substantial number of the ferry crossers were headed for sand driving training, camping and swimming fun for the school holidays.

"It was pleasing to see that there were plenty of sporting enthusiasts out for the morning training session, with cycle groups, surfers, and tennis players keen to cross on the ferry,” she said.

"One of the more notable groups encountered were the Queensland motorbike riders who were specifically training for the Great Australian Ride.

"The Great Australian Ride is a 7000km motorcycle ride across Australia.”

"Information pamphlets were handed out reminding motorists to look out for children on the beach and to remember that road rules still apply, even though it is beach driving,” Sen Const Jessop said.