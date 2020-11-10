Menu
A spray painter told police he bought the gun to stop people robbing him.
Crime

Police stumble on bizarre shotgun selfie session

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
10th Nov 2020 6:28 PM
A GOLD Coast spray painter has been slugged $1500 after police stumbled upon him and a mate taking selfies with a replica shotgun.

He said he bought the gun for $400 to stop people from robbing him.

Cameron Alan Monz on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to four charges, including dangerous conduct with a weapon.

The court was told Monz, a 26-year-old father, was found by police by "chance" after officers were called to a street in Labrador for a separate complaint.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel McShane said officers visited Riccarton Place on July 22 about a domestic violence disturbance.

He said police followed a man who ran towards Monz's Central St unit.

Sen Const McShane said police entered Monz's unit and saw him and another man taking a selfie with a replica shotgun.

"(Monz) said he had bought the replica shotgun for $400 from Brisbane recently because people kept trying to come in and rob him and 'do run throughs'.

"I should also put on the record the officer at the time drew his firearm as well."

Defence lawyer Lee Quinn, of Hannay Lawyers, said it was by chance the officers "stumbled" across his client. 

"Your Honour, if I can put it this way, it was a misfortune in a sense that police were investigating something that was totally unrelated to my client," Mr Quinn said.

"By chance they've entered his house and seen him and a friend with a shotgun, which obviously my client and his friend knew it was a replica and couldn't be discharged."

Monz was convicted, fined $1500 and ordered to forfeit the replica shotgun.

 

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Police stumble on bizarre shotgun selfie session

