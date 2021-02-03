Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Police taser knife-carrying man in North Mackay

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
2nd Feb 2021 8:43 PM | Updated: 3rd Feb 2021 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have tasered a man seen running down a busy Mackay road armed with a knife and scissors.

A number of police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Burgess St and Malcomson St in North Mackay about 7.10pm Tuesday.

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Senior Sergeant Lisa Mansfield said a concerned member of the public reported seeing a person armed with a knife walking along Malcomson St.

She said when police arrived, the 28-year-old man was running and behaving "out of the ordinary".

"They've tried to approach him and intercept him," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

"A struggle's ensued and the male person has been arrested."

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Sen-Sgt Mansfield said police used a taser to stop the man who appeared to be affected by drugs.

It is understood the man suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital about 7.40pm.

"His injuries don't appear to be life threatening," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

She asked members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage to contact police.

editors picks mackay crime mackay police districts mackay stabbing north mackay north mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents in rock and hard place over quarry

        Premium Content Residents in rock and hard place over quarry

        News Locals look to help council gather enough evidence to stem the flow of hundreds of truck movements to and from the Sheppersons Lane quarry.

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Hinterland most welcoming destination in Australia

        Premium Content Hinterland most welcoming destination in Australia

        Business Hinterland leads the way as most welcoming destination in Australia

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Coast tourism boss buoyed by border reopening

        Premium Content Coast tourism boss buoyed by border reopening

        Business Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel is celebrating the border opening with...

        ‘Opened like a can of sardines’: Taxi stabber boasts to cops

        Premium Content ‘Opened like a can of sardines’: Taxi stabber boasts to cops

        Crime A Coast man boasted to police that he opened his friend up “like a can of sardines”...