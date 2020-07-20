Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police deployed a taser on man after he threatened an officer.
Police deployed a taser on man after he threatened an officer.
Crime

Police taser man after officer threatened with timber

Matt Collins
20th Jul 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police expect to charge a man with serious assault after an incident in Noosaville at the weekend in which a taser was deployed.

A Noosaville man was tasered by police on Friday afternoon.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said the man had run at an officer brandishing a piece of timber.

He the man was arrested before being taken to Nambour General Hospital for an assessment.

Police expect to charge the man with serious assault in due course.

It was part of a busy weekend for Noosa police, who responded to 95 calls for service in addition to undertaking COVID-19 enforcement activities.

They included multiple noise complaints and disturbances as travellers arrived to the area to enjoy relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

In addition, police conducted COVID-19 compliance checks over the weekend at the direction of the Deputy Commissioner and in response to ongoing concerns around patrons within licensed premises not complying with the Chief Health Officer’s Directions.

Meanwhile, numerous venues across Noosa were checked with all found to be complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

Senior Sergeant Carroll said advice was provided to a couple of venues in relation to queues outside the premises with issues quickly rectified.

“Licenced venues were reminded to ensure patron queues are monitored by security to ensure social distancing is maintained,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“Police are cognisant of the impacts COVID-19 is having on all businesses and assure business operators our compliance regime is one of compassion, education and compliance as we all work together in response to this pandemic.”

noosa crime noosa police police taser
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: who can you really trust for information?

        premium_icon Coronavirus: who can you really trust for information?

        News CONSPIRACY theories and clashes of opinion have spread almost as fast as coronavirus it seems.

        What Sunshine Coast flights mean for Cairns tourism

        premium_icon What Sunshine Coast flights mean for Cairns tourism

        News First direct flight from Maroochydore to Cairns touched down Sunday

        Three rescued after jetski incident off Noosa

        premium_icon Three rescued after jetski incident off Noosa

        News A rescue helicopter and the Coast Guard were called to assist three people stranded...