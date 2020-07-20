Police taser man after officer threatened with timber

Police deployed a taser on man after he threatened an officer.

Police expect to charge a man with serious assault after an incident in Noosaville at the weekend in which a taser was deployed.

A Noosaville man was tasered by police on Friday afternoon.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said the man had run at an officer brandishing a piece of timber.

He the man was arrested before being taken to Nambour General Hospital for an assessment.

Police expect to charge the man with serious assault in due course.

It was part of a busy weekend for Noosa police, who responded to 95 calls for service in addition to undertaking COVID-19 enforcement activities.

They included multiple noise complaints and disturbances as travellers arrived to the area to enjoy relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

In addition, police conducted COVID-19 compliance checks over the weekend at the direction of the Deputy Commissioner and in response to ongoing concerns around patrons within licensed premises not complying with the Chief Health Officer’s Directions.

Meanwhile, numerous venues across Noosa were checked with all found to be complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

Senior Sergeant Carroll said advice was provided to a couple of venues in relation to queues outside the premises with issues quickly rectified.

“Licenced venues were reminded to ensure patron queues are monitored by security to ensure social distancing is maintained,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“Police are cognisant of the impacts COVID-19 is having on all businesses and assure business operators our compliance regime is one of compassion, education and compliance as we all work together in response to this pandemic.”